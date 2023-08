A crowd at the Pennsylvania Soldiers’ and Sailors’ Home was taken down south for July 31’s Sounds of Summer concert.

People clapped and tapped to the beat of southern jazz with the Bayfront Dixieland Band.

Sounds of Summer concerts take place at senior living communities all around Erie throughout the summer.

Only two more weeks remain in the series. Next week’s concert is being held at Nightingale Nursing and Rehab Center.