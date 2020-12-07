SpaceX launches CRS-21 Rocket to carry Christmas treats and presents to astronauts on ISS

SpaceX launched another rocket to the International Space Station.

The Falcon 9 Rocket lifted off from Cape Canaveral on Sunday morning. It’s carrying a newer, bigger version of SpaceX’s Dragon supply ship, along with some very important cargo.

It’s carrying Christmas treats and presents for the four astronauts on board the ISS.

“There’s also going to be some prepared foods for the holiday season, including fixings for a turkey dinner and some fun desserts. So, stay tuned for pictures from that,” said Jennifer Scott-Williams, applications client support office manager.

It’s the 21st time SpaceX has launched a mission to bring supplies into orbit.