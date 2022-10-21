Halloween attractions may draw crowds in the name of fun, but they do more for their communities than providing amusement.

Spooky season can also be a great way to rake in the fall dollars.

We got to ride on one local haunted hayride and found out there’s a big payoff to all the planning.

We stopped by the Haunted Hayride at Sparrow Pond Family Campground. It takes over 70 volunteers to put together the event.

Business has been “screaming” good so far this fall for the Haunted Hayride at Sparrow Pond Family Campground.

“Business has been really good, through COVID-19 really good. But this year has been really good, the weather has been great too though so that has helped out a lot,” said Thomas Makowkski, owner, Sparrow Pond Family Campground.

But there is a lot of work that goes into setting it up.

“They set up sometime in the beginning of August and it goes through September. My son-in-law and my daughter pretty much arrange all of that with a couple of the seasonals. They spend a lot of time putting this together,” said Makowkski.

The 25 minute ride features all things scary, from skeletons to chainsaws, to a man with no shirt on wearing a giant triangle on his head.

There are also 15 different scenes.

“We just put some stuff together. I grab my chainsaw and just run around and kill her, and I just run at the wagon. I get some people really good,” said Dominick Carmosino, volunteer.

The owner tells us they have been having their best year since they started 12 years ago.