A Spartansburg tradition continues and marks a milestone year.

The 100th annual Spartansburg Community Fair kicked off earlier this week.

People can expect to see livestock, plenty of tractor pulls, and a pie eating contest on Saturday.

This fair also includes food, games, and live music to enjoy along the midway.

This year means a lot to the fair president who has been involved with the event since he was a teenager.

“I’m pretty proud of what we got here. We seem to keep doing new things and updating things. It’s just a nice feeling,” said Harry Hays, President of Spartansburg Fair.

Our own Meteorologist Tom Atkins was at the fair earlier on Wednesday night doing a live weather forecast.