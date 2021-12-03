Spartansburg Community getting into the holiday spirit with festive weekend events

The Spartansburg Community Foundation is hoping to get the community into the holiday spirit this season with several weekend events to bring Christmas to Spartansburg.

Friday: Craft Show and Chinese Auction 12:00 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at The Firehall

Saturday Craft Show and Chinese Auction from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. at The Firehall. There will be food available on both days, provided by the SVFD Ladies Auxiliary. FREE Pony Rides from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. FREE Face Painting from 1:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Chickadee Donuts at The Firehall on Saturday morning. Fair Royalty will be passing out candy on both days.



