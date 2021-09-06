Spartansburg Fair makes triumphant return

Most fairs were closed last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, including the one in Spartansburg.

This year however, crowds of people entered into the fair where it is believed to be a record year for the most people to ever attend.

All of those people came to enjoy many of the fun events at the fair. What might be the biggest attraction this year is the food and the vendors that keep coming back year after year.

77-year-old Dick Hortsman has been a long time vendor at the Spartansburg fair. Last year was the first time he hasn’t attended the fair in 35 years selling the delicious sausage and beef patties since the fair was canceled due to the pandemic.

“When you get a little older you make all of those friends over the years and you didn’t see all of those people so this is neat. It’s good to see all of them made it back and it’s great,” said Dick Hortsman, Owner of Hortsman Fine Food.

Now that the fair has no COVID restrictions, Hortsman said that it is great to be back.

“Sales have been great this year. People have been cooped up for a year and everybody wants to get out and see their friends they haven’t seen, and of course they have all the money that they saved from last year, and they are spending it,” said Hortsman.

This year there was one set back due to COVID-19. The usual company that provides the big rides such as the Ferris wheel decided not to go this year.

Since the usual big rides are not here this year, one vendor came to the rescue and provided rides such as the one called pirates revenge.

“Two months ago the Spartansburg Fair contacted me and asked if we could do something and here we are. We have lots of cool rides and we are primarily a rental company. This we could do for them turned out pretty well,” said Dan Thompson, Owner of Crazy Monkey.

It’s only the second day of the fair and crowds of people are enjoying everything from rides to events and the food.

“We are going to go to check out the rodeo and the Crazy Monkey. Now sure what’s going on with that yet but we are excited,” said Crystal Huff, Attendee.

“There is people all over the place. I have never seen such a crowd. I think probably it’s going to be a record year this year,” said John Hajec, Board of Directors, Spartansburg Fair.

“It’s a great fair board here. They treat everybody like they want them to come back and it’s really nice,” said Hortsman.

The fair started on Sunday and will end on Saturday September 11th. The entry fee is $4 and on Tuesday the first event will begin at 10 a.m.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists