Spartansburg Fair strikes deal for rides to return

A small Crawford County Fair has made a big move to bring rides back to their community event.

This is the Spartansburg Fair in Crawford County.

At a time when many smaller fairs can’t find or afford ride operators, Spartansburg struck a deal with Crazy Monkey, an operation based in Erie County.

Owner Dan Thompson not only agreed to let the fair use his rides like the pirate ship and the ballastic. Thompson is helping operate them too.

“I think all fairs have a lot of attractions, but I think kids really want rides. They want something to do that’s family orientated. Most fairs have a lot to do but I think rides really finishes it off,” said Dan Thompson, Owner of Crazy Monkey.

The fair continues all this week from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. on week nights and 1 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturday.

