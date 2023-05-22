Last month, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service proposed a new wildlife refuge throughout the region.

Now, your chance to learn more and voice your concerns is here.

The idea of the wildlife refuge is to preserve and protect more habitats within the French Creek Watershed. But there are concerns about eminent domain and what the designation would do to local government tax rolls.

A public meeting will be held Tuesday, May 23, at 7 p.m. at Port Farms in Waterford. Everyone is invited to come and listen to various speakers and ask questions.