Speaker of the Pennsylvania House discusses the state’s COVID-19 response

Speaker of the Pennsylvania House Ryan Cutler, a Republican from the 100th District, discussed the state’s COVID-19 response this morning.

Cutler spoke with individuals at the Manufacturer and Business Association.

He sat down with the business community to talk about what they’ve been struggling with in these last couple of months.

Cutler says it’s important to hear the needs in terms of assistance or further guidelines from state government in order to help businesses be successful in the midst of the pandemic.

The PA’s legislation recently updated its Right to Know Law. This will directly affect the business community.