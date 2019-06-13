Special Father’s Day surprise

From a rushed delivery to a special surprise smiles and shocked faces moved across UPMC Hamot Magee-Womens Hospital Thursday.

One family welcomed their new baby girl, Angel, inside the parking lot. After realizing that she couldn’t wait to make it inside, the father rushed in the hospital and grabbed some medical stuff who assisted with the delivery.

Fathers throughout the hospital were also suprised Thursday with a baseball from the SeaWolves. Each of the fathers had their child’s foot printed on the baseball.