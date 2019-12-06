Special guest helps Erie High School chorus prepare for their upcoming Christmas concert

Students at Erie High School are getting some extra help as they prepare for their Christmas concert.

The Erie Philharmonic Orchestra brought Dr. Robinson-Martin in to work with the chorus.

During the lesson, students learned different ways they can project their voice and also tricks on how to enunciate.

Representatives from the Erie Philharmonic explained that interactions like this can help show kids that music can be a part of their future.

Dr. Robinson-Martin is in Erie to sing with the Philharmonic for the “Come Home for the Holidays” Pops concert.