Special guest volunteer at Second Harvest Food Bank

Pennsylvania’s Department of Human Services Secretary (DHS), Teresa Miller, was at Second Harvest Food Bank today packing boxes of food.

Miller was also addressing the issue of food insecurity in Erie County. There are nearly 39,000 food insecure people in the county. Of that population, almost 12,000 of those people are children under 18.

Miller’s visit is a part of Governor Tom Wolf’s administration’s hunger action month tour. This tour is aimed at highlighting charitable food networks and support provided in communities across Pennsylvania.

“I don’t think people always know that we have a lot of our families, friends, neighbors that struggle with food insecurity and don’t necessarily know where their next meal is going to come from,” DHS Secretary Miller said.

September is Hunger Action Month, which highlights the issue of chronic hunger around the country.