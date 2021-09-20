Special marker unveiled on Dobbins Landing to mark beginning of 270-mile Erie to Pittsburgh Trail

A special marker was unveiled on Dobbins Landing to mark the starting point of a nearly 300-mile trail that has been years in the making.

The plaque reads “Erie to Pittsburgh Mile 0,” marking the starting point of the multi-purpose trail system that will link the two cities through the experience of small towns, rural landscapes and historic sites.

The Erie to Pittsburgh Trail Alliance is a coalition of trail groups that was formed in 2005. The 270-mile trail is currently about two-thirds of the way complete.

“Dedicating this monument is really a milestone cause it marks the end of this trail. The momentum of this trial has been growing year after year,” said Barney Scholl, Erie to Pittsburgh Trail Alliance.

The goal is to have 90% of the trail complete by 2029.

