Special Olympics Swim Team raises money for Polar Plunge in a creative way during the pandemic

Raising money this year for the Polar Plunge looked a little different this year.

We spoke with some people from the Special Olympics Swim Team.

During the pandemic, people have had to use their creativity to raise money for their important causes.

The Erie Swim Team did just that for the fundraiser.

Things are getting a little chilly for swimmers in the Special Olympics Swim Team with a new take on the Polar Plunge.

For one swimmer, she said that she looks forward to this event every year.

“It’s a lot of fun. The coaches are nice and everyone on the team is nice and accepting no matter what happens,” said Mireya Fairman, Swimmer on the Special Olympics Swim Team.

With the Polar Plunge being canceled and turning into a virtual event, participants had to come up with a new way of recreating the icy cold plunge.

“We just thought Arby’s wanted to participate and use Arby’s as out sponsor and participate in the Polar Plunge this way because it is virtual,” said Lori Graham, Assistant to the Special Olympics Swim Team.

“Really put on hold all fundraising has really just collapsed and we wanted to make sure that we made a difference,” said Brandy Bell, General Manager of Arby’s on West 12th Street.

Now every year the Erie Special Olympics Swim Team does the Polar Plunge for fundraising.

However, this year because of the pandemic things got interesting where they got a great idea of filling this truck bed with water and ice to replicate the Polar Plunge.

It was ice cold, but that didn’t bother Mireya because she says with the donated money the team might go to Florida and get fun t-shirts.

“Those custom shirts are really expensive and this will help with that a lot,” said Fairman.

