Special Report- Budgeting for the Holidays

‘Tis the season that brings joy and stress as you prepare for the holidays. But the question is how much will the holiday cost you…and can you afford it?

In this special report, Starr Bodi shows us tips you can look out for to be sure you are on the right track for your spending this year.

As you start making your list and checking it twice, it’s all about being a smart shopper during the holidays. There are some tips and tricks you can take to avoid the holiday blues for this year.

“You have to shop those sales, you have to look at those flyers, you have to see those ads on television and hear on the radio,” said Kimberly French, a shopper. “You just have to compare.”

While Christmas only comes once a year, it’s important to have your saving early on. French starts her shopping early on in the year.

“January, because things happen,” French said. “Sometimes, you’re unprepared for an emergency. Sometimes, you have to use that holiday savings unexpectedly.”

Shopper Monique Stowe chooses to begin her shopping a little later on in the year.

“I start in August, when stuff was on sale like the summer stuff like clearance and toys,” Stowe said. “I’m still couponing right now for the holidays. Everyday, I’m finding something.”

Valerie Weaver, JET 24 Action News’ Frugal Fashionista says to set a budget and know what your budget is for each person you’re shopping for, you track your receipts and what you spend. She also says to create a spreadsheet and compare you’re prices with apps. There are free apps that allow you to compare any product with a few simple clicks and a scan of a barcode, which can save you a few extra dollars in your pocket.

“It’s called Shop Savvy, and that particular app, you can actually scan the different bar codes and it’ll tell you if it’s the best deal,” Weaver said. “It’s going to compare it to the other stores and other retailers online and brick and mortar stores.”

If you’re having trouble thinking of the perfect gift for someone, the simpler maybe the better.

“Deciding what it is that you can afford, so ear mark a budget for each person you’re going to spend on like maybe you’re going to spend a little more on your kids than your next door neighbor,” said Lisa Lopez, VP of Deposit Operations at Marquette Savings Bank. “Target an amount and stick to that goal.”

Lopez has a list of ways you can beat to holiday blues. She suggests that:

Check in on your banks personal Christmas programs.

Create a savings account that’s only for holiday spending

Eliminate credit card usage and think about all the interest you’ll have to pay back on a later day.

Save proactively, whether that’s starting a day early or putting away a part of your paycheck every month.

“You don’t want to rack up all that debt on a credit card because you’re going to be paying interest on that,” Lopez said. “If you’re paying more than what you budgeted for, you’re then taking on an additional burden of paying that credit card the whole next year.

They say when the time is near, you can give me a big cheer