SPECIAL REPORT: Dark and Dangerous Streets

Crossing the street in Erie can be deadly. Three pedestrians have lost their lives this year after being hit by a car. Now that it’s getting darker longer, that makes walking and driving Erie streets risky business.

In a special report right here on JET 24 Action News and on YourErie.com, Chelsey Withers digs deeper into how you can avoid a tragic life changing accident, whether you’re walking or behind the wheel.

Just before 9:00pm on April 3rd, Erie Police responded to a call of a hit or run accident on Buffalo Road. That accident claimed the life of little Nyon Warren. Since that night, the driver of the hit and run was arrested. But, that doesn’t change how this incident impacted the lives of a family forever.

“I want to help other children cross the street and like just by me taking my time by going around the area where this happened, I still see children around that area and they walk all the time, and you know I’m just cautious and I think I will be for a long time.” said Radeza Warren, the aunt of Nyon Warren.

After Nyon’s death in the city, there were two more fatal accidents, both on West 26th Street. They happened less than 10 days apart in September. One of the deaths happened right outside Haggerty’s Tavern on W. 26th St. Carrie Lear died from her injuries.

The general manager of Haggerty’s insists that busy stretch of West 26th Street east of I-79 has been an issue for decades. She is offering a suggestion that could help.

“To put a traffic light here on 26th and Hampton,” said Meghann Legler, the General Manager of Haggerty’s. “It might help elevate the people that are speeding off of 79 and to get onto 79.”

To increase safety, Haggerty’s provides extra lighting outside their business. While some streets are darker than others, Erie’s Deputy Police Chief says there’s no areas deemed unsafe. Police say one way to prevent a tragedy from happening is remembering something you were taught at a young age.

“Don’t take a chance,” said Jon Nolan, Deputy Chief. “You teach your kids at a young age to look both ways before crossing the street. We want everyone to be safe, we’d rather not take accident reports and have crime scenes set up all night.”

It’s not only important for drivers to be cautious, but pedestrians too. Brian Carlow was killed on September 13th on West 26th and Sigsbee. According to police, each of the trio of fatal accidents happened at night. All of the victims were wearing dark clothing and all the victims were wearing dark clothing and none of the accidents happened in a designated crosswalk.

Erie Police believe all of the pedestrians killed were found to be at fault. Nevertheless, those behind the wheel are forced to live with the tragedy for a lifetime. Pedestrians have laws to follow too, not just the drivers. If you’re walking, you must yield to a vehicle who has the right away. You cannot leave a curb or other safe place and walk suddenly into a driver’s path.

“We have warned them to use the sidewalk and they’ll do it for a little bit until we go around the block and they’re in the street again,” Nolan said. “We have charged for that in the past.”

If you are cited for this, you can receive a fine and a summary offense. The Deputy Chief further explaining the best thing to do is to make your way to a crosswalk and wait for the signal because they’re timed for safety purposes, especially in some of the busier crosswalks in the city.

“12th and State at night on the weekends, a majority of the people down there are consuming alcohol and it’s a large intersection, so just be careful and make sure you have the light before you cross.” Nolan said.

There is street lighting throughout the city, however some areas are not as well lit due to the trees growing around the lights. Legler explained how they direct customers to leave a certain way to ensure their safety when heading out in an area that doesn’t have the best lighting.

“We tell our customers to exit onto Hampton and take the longer way to exit at the light, but if there was a light there it would make it so much easier and safer for everyone involved walking or driving.” Legler said.

Regardless if it is the driver or pedestrian who is believed to believed to be at fault, the law requires a driver to stop and call 911 if there is any sort of accident. That was not the case for Nyon Warren though…leading the family to count on their faith since hearing the news.

“Us as families, we’re going to continue to pray for our loved ones that we lost,” Warren said. “Continue to be there for each other and through guidance and faith, just have faith and stay strong for one another.”

Warren is also sending out a message to drivers.

“You have to be aware of those signs that says keep alert of children, you have to be aware of those signs. Like drivers in that area have to obey the speed limit.”