Special Report- Finding Hope Together

The battle against racism reaches a boiling point in Erie as well as across the country.

In this special report, JET 24 Action News will discuss where we stand, where we need to go and the role for each one of us.

Erie Mayor Joe Schember, Bishop Dwane Brock, Erie Police Chief Dan Spizarny joined JET 24 Action News in studio.

Erie Police Sergeant Tom Lenox, Erie School Board member Angela McNair, and community activist Andrey Rosado of Erie Equal also took part in the conversation from the studios of WQLN-TV.