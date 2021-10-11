Spectators react to the demolition of Kahkwa Bridge

The 101-year-old Kahkwa Bridge is completely bulldozed as spectators watched it come to an end.

Here is what is coming next for residents in that area.

Take a look at the rubble from the demolition of the bridge. Those rubble may transition to a bridge that will be built for both drivers and pedestrians.

A last chance to say goodbye to what was the 101-year-old Kahkwa Bridge as many spectators watch the bridge get hammered apart.

“We just came over to see the construction site cause the boys are really into trucks and diggers and everything. So they we’re super excited for a little morning activity since it’s their day off from school,” said Julie Bauman, Visiting.

Bauman and her boys are visiting their family and her little ones are saying goodbye to the bridge and speaking for their grandparents who would like to see a pedestrian bridge.

“They would also like for it to be a pedestrian bridge and bikers because throughout the family we are all bike and stuff. So we like to ride our bikes all around the neighborhood,” said Anthony Kloecker, Visiting.

“I like this being taken down because it was a really old bridge and it wasn’t even much of a bridge. It was like a street,” said Alex Kloecker, Visiting.

Those hoping for a more pedestrian friendly replacement may get part of their wish as Mayor Joe Schember said plans for the new bridge would be multi-purpose.

“We are pretty much committed that it’s going to be a full bridge that supports cars and pedestrians, but the pedestrian part is going to be much more inviting and much better than it was currently,” said Mayor Joe Schember, (D), City of Erie.

Residents are hoping to have a pedestrian bridge since they said it will be convenient to have in the neighborhood even if they have to share it with cars.

“I really hope get the roads back so I can ride my bike down in this neighborhood a lot,” said Jack Watson, Resident.

The mayor said that once everything is finalized, he expect to have a replacement of the bridge around this time next year.

