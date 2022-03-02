Communication with those in Ukraine is not only challenging right now, it can also be expensive.

On Wednesday, March 2, Spectrum announced that it is waving charges for all calls made to Ukraine by the company’s voice and mobile customers.

According to a Spectrum statement, the move is being made to help customers communicate with family and friends impacted by the war.

A spokesperson also noted that Erie is one of the company’s top 10 markets in terms of voice calls to Ukraine.