Two interstates in northwest Pennsylvania will have short-term reduced speeds due to the severity of the winter weather conditions.

According to a release, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is temporarily reducing the speed limit on Interstate 86 and Interstate 90 in the northwest region.

PennDOT is urging motorists to avoid unnecessary travel but those who must head out will see speeds reduced to 45 mph on:

Interstate 86 from the beginning of I-86 to the New York state line

Interstate 90 from the Ohio state line to the New York state line

On roadways with speed restrictions, commercial vehicles not affected by restrictions on these or other roadways must move to the right lane.