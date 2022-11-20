Interstates 90 and 86 re-opened their lanes from temporary vehicle restrictions and a lowered speed limit placed over the weekend.

According to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT), the temporary vehicle restrictions that were in place on I-90 and I-86 and speed limit restrictions on I-90 in Erie County have been lifted.

Due to the winter storm impacting the region, PennDOT temporarily restricted certain vehicles from using the interstates and lowered the speed limit on I-90 to help ensure that the interstates remained open during the most challenging conditions of the winter storm.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting 511PA.