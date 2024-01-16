(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Reduced speed limits have been placed on two Erie County interstates.

According to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT), a 45 MPH speed limit has been placed on the following interstates due to severe winter weather rolling into the region:

I-86 from the I-90 interchange to the New York state line

I-90 from Exit 22B (Interstate 79 North / Erie) to the New York state line

Commercial vehicles not affected by restrictions on these or other roadways must move to the right lane. PennDOT will continue treating roadways throughout the storm until precipitation stops and roads are clear.

Learn about the latest traffic alerts on 511PA.