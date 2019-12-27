Spike in engagements for couples during the holiday season

Many are adding a ring to the gifts this holiday season. Studies show that this time of year is the most popular for people to get engaged and with excitement still in the air, experts are lending some advice.

With the holiday season ringing in love and excitement, it also causes a spike in engagements, causing joy for all sorts of people.

“This time of year is so much fun for us because we get to see so many different kinds of people,” said Christine Dahlkemper, owner of Dahlkemper’s Jewelry Collection. “They’re all excited, they are in love and we get to help them choose a ring that expresses that love.”

If you’re someone looking to pop the question, be prepared to answer some questions when ring shopping.

“Shape of stone, budget, style of who is going to be wearing the ring. You know, is she someone who uses her hands all the time that might affect the type of setting we want to look at.” Dahlkemper said.

Finding the perfect ring can not only put a smile on that special someone’s face, but it can also set the tone for the wedding day.

“If you’re looking for a simpler wedding day and you’re both laid back and easygoing, then a very simple ring may suffice. But, if you have a more extravagant feel for your personality and you’re over the top, you want to buy a ring that matches that as well because it really does set the tone for what you’re going for.” said Eve Frank, wedding planner and coordinator at Erie Wedding & Event Services.

If you’re a newly engaged couple, the expert explained that it may be best to get right to the planning.

“2020 is a very busy year, so if you’re planning on and you’re really hoping for a 2020 wedding and you’re getting engaged right now, think off season. If you’re going to book your wedding in the months that’s not busy for anyone else.” Frank said.

The expert went on to explain the best thing to do when getting engaged is to sit down and enjoy the time with your fiance and also go over what expectations you have for the big day. Although this is the busiest time for engagements, early fall is becoming one of the busiest times for weddings within the area. So, the wedding planner explained if you’re a newly engaged couple set on 2020, you will want to look into June and July