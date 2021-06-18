Spikeball coming to Erie

Spikeball is coming to Erie.

The Erie Sports Commission (ESC) has announced the Spikeball Grand Slam Tournament will take place at the ERIEBANK Sports Park June 19-20.

Spikeball is the fastest-growing sport among millennials, with more than 150 million games played and more than 20 million players around the globe.

The Erie tournament will feature more than 200 players in a variety of divisions.

Round robin pool play will take place from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, June 19. Tournament play will resume on Sunday, June 20 until 3 p.m.

For more information visit https://tournaments.spikeball.com/pages/2021-erie

