After being impacted by a bus driver shortage, the Erie School District said things are looking up and they are in a much better position.

The school district said they have had success over the last year in hiring additional bus drivers after facing a shortage like many in the state and across the country.

Randy Pruchnicki, the director of non-instructional support service for the district, said they continue recruiting bus drivers year round while offering benefits like full-time positions and increased pay.

Pruchnicki added that the district is almost fully staffed, but they are still able to operate seamlessly while picking up and dropping off students.

“We’re continuing to pick up students and get them to school and home at the end of the day. The extra drivers are just emergency drivers that we normally look for in case someone’s out sick or something like that,” said Randy Pruchnicki, director of non-instructional support service at the Erie School District.

Erie School District said that people can reach out to their human resources department for anyone interested in being a bus driver or learning more about it.