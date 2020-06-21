Spiritual coach creates summer drum circle over at Frontier Park

On June 20th over at Frontier Park Spiritual Coach Linda Soto created a summer drum circle.

Soto created the event while inviting members of the community to participate in a socially distant drum circle.

Participants were given a few instructions for this event which included wearing a mask.

Individuals were also instructed to bring their own instruments whether it be a drum or a stainless steel pan.

Soto claimed that she created the event as a way for people to cope with the tough situations that some might be going through.

“Uncertainty with peoples jobs and stuff like that. We just wanted to raise the vibration and give people a healthy outlet to hit something,” said Soto.

Soto added that the goal of the drum circle was to start building a community and spread some positivity.