Splash Lagoon offered another way for families to bring in the new year.

The indoor water park offered a masquerade-themed New Year’s Eve party featuring a masquerade parade, an animal display, a coloring contest, a silent disco, drinks for the adults, and of course a midnight ball drop. But the party doesn’t stop Sunday night.

“Tomorrow on New Year’s Day, we have a band coming in to share some kind of New Orleans-influenced music, so a lot of great things coming here to the park both today and tomorrow,” said Ryan Cherry, general manager.

Cherry said he’s looking forward to developments Splash Lagoon is looking to make in 2024.