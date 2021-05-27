Splash Lagoon expands arcade, debuts new attractions

After being recognized by USA Today’s 10 Best Indoor Water Parks– Splash Lagoon is now opening their new expansion to their arcade facility including three new attractions.

Fontaine Glenn was live at Splash Lagoon with vice president and owner of Scott Enterprises Nick Scott Sr.

Fontaine isn’t grabbing her swim suit for one the new attractions at Splash Lagoon, but rather 3D glasses.

Splash Lagoon is debuting new attractions this weekend at its newly expanded Treasure Island Arcade.

The largest addition is a brand new multi-sensory gaming theater — The XD Dark Ride. This state-of-the art theater puts guests inside 3D worlds with realistic motion and effects that coordinate with thrilling games shown on a special curved movie screen.

Guests will battle enemies with electronic guns as their seat moves, rumbles and vibrates in real time. You will even feel wind blowing across your face as you fly through realistic cityscapes, speed down a haunted roller coaster or jump aboard a train as it races down the track.

Splash Lagoon also revealed plans for two new attractions that will be available starting this weekend.

A new Ice Cream Parlor will feature a variety of signature flavors of Hershey’s Ice Cream, sundaes, and milkshakes. Or, guests can choose from a wide selection of candies and snacks as well.

In the Ice Cream Parlor will be the Splash Lagoon Gemstone Mining Company where children can mine for gemstones and rare artifacts in a stream of running water, keeping whatever they uncover as a souvenir.

Treasure Island Arcade is now nearly 10,000 square feet and accommodates over 125 arcade game experiences. Some of the most popular games include Mario Kart, Monopoly, Avengers, Halo and Plinko.

In 2019, Treasure Island Arcade introduced Hologate Virtual Reality which allows groups of 2-4 players to move their body and interact with immersive virtual worlds while competing for a high score.

“We are very proud of Treasure Island Arcade” said Nick Scott Sr., President of Scott Enterprises, which owns and operates Splash Lagoon. “The arcade has been a popular component of Splash Lagoon for a number of years, but with these recent expansions and additions, there really is no other arcade in our region offering such exciting, high-tech new games and experiences”

“We want to invite everyone in the Erie area to experience Treasure Island Arcade” said Nick Scott Jr., Vice-President of Scott Enterprises. “The arcade that is open to the public and has free admission–YOU DO NOT need to purchase a Splash Lagoon water park pass to visit the arcade!”

“This expansion project represents an investment of over $1 Million which will elevate our guests’ experience at Treasure Island Arcade and Splash Lagoon” said Chris N. Scott, Vice-President of Scott Enterprises. “We’re thrilled to offer families, many of whom travel hundreds of miles, with yet another reason to visit Splash Lagoon and Erie, PA.”