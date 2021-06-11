Splash Lagoon in need of lifeguards; 50-80 positions need filled

Splash Lagoon is in need of lifeguards.

Joe Hatcher, General Manager of Splash Lagoon, says they need to fulfill 50-80 lifeguard positions.

At the moment, the water park has under 50 positions filled.

Hatcher says the wages have increased to $13/hour for prat-time and $15/hour for full-time.

He says those hired would also have the opportunity to have their family enjoy the water park for free.

“Lifeguards are the most important part of our business. Our number one priority is to keep our family safe and sound and we need the lifeguards to do that.” Hatcher said.

Hatcher says Splash Lagoon has a total of 16 attractions in the water park. He says those positions are needed to be filled.

