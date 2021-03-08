Splash Lagoon lifeguard receives International Safety Award

A Splash Lagoon lifeguard has been awarded the “International Golden Guard Safety Award.”

Splash Lagoon Indoor Water Park lifeguard Haley Andrzejewski has been awarded the “International Golden Guard Safety Award” by international aquatic safety and risk

management firm Jeff Ellis & Associates, Inc.

Lifeguards are observed by Ellis & Associates during unannounced Aquatic Safety Audits.

During these audits, lifeguards are reviewed using undercover video surveillance, and are evaluated on basic life support skills, and tested with simulated emergencies that measure the effectiveness of established Emergency Action Plans.

Haley was named a Golden Guard after being observed “performing normal job duties while exhibiting behaviors that surpass the expectations of all safety standards in the areas such as swimmer surveillance, professionalism and vigilance.” Only about 1% of the estimated 100,000 lifeguards evaluated by Ellis & Associates annually receive this honor.

Haley’s accomplishment was recognized during a surprise ceremony on Friday, March 5 where she was presented with a check for $500 by Nick Scott Sr., President of Scott Enterprises, owner and operator of Splash Lagoon.

“We are proud of our entire lifeguarding team at Splash Lagoon” explains Nick Scott Sr. “Our lifeguards are held to incredibly high standards and receive training from the best possible sources. It’s very excited to have one of our guards, Haley Andrzejewski, recognized with this international award.”



“This award should be reassuring to the parents of children who come to Splash Lagoon for a safe and enjoyable day of fun” said Nick Scott Jr, Vice-President of Scott Enterprises. “We observe and achieve the highest levels of lifeguard training and safety in the nation.”