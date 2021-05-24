Splash Lagoon nominated by USA Today as a top water park in the country

Erie is once again getting some national recognition. This time the recognition is for having one of the best indoor water parks in the country.

Splash Lagoon has once again been nominated by USA Today as a top water park.

It’s the fifth time that the park has been nominated.

In the coming months, the paper will hold a voting contest to name the best parks in the country.

This week the park will unveil another new feature that is hoped will add to the parks prestige and recognition around the country.