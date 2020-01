Guests at Splash Lagoon can now flow into the new year.

The water park revealing its newest amenity, the Flow Rider. The Flowrider Indoor Surf Machine is part of a $3.5 million expansion project.

The project will also include additional guest facilities, an expansion of the arcade and a new food area. Guests will soon have the chance to experience a new thrill ride while maneuvering in the water. Guests will have the chance to try the new Flowrider beginning on January 16th.