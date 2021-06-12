Splash Lagoon seeking to hire new lifeguards

Splash Lagoon is in need of life guards.

Joe Hatcher, the General Manager of the indoor waterpark, said that they need to fill 50-80 lifeguard positions.

At the time it was last reported, the waterpark currently has under 50 positions filled.

Hatcher said that the wages have increased to $15 an hour for full time positions, and $13 an hour for part time positions.

Those hired would also have the opportunity to have their family enjoy the waterpark free of charge according to the general manager.

“So lifeguards are the most important part of our business. Our number one priority is to keep our family safe and sound and we need the lifeguards to do that,” said Joe Hatcher, General Manager of Splash Lagoon.

Hatcher said that Splash Lagoon has a total of 16 attractions in the waterpark. He said that those positions need to be filled.

To apply for any of these positions at Splash Lagoon, click here.