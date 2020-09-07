Splash Lagoon sees a busy Labor Day Weekend

It has been a busy weekend for a local indoor water park.

The general manager of Splash Lagoon said that each of the hotels filled up all weekend bringing people in.

With the weather not being the greatest for outdoor activities, it is believed that played a role in bringing in extra guests.

“I think what’s nice about it is it’s a vacation spot. It’s a little time to get away and forget all the craziness in the world and you can come have fun with your family and make some great memories here in spite of what’s going on in the world,” said Joe Hatcher, General Manager of Splash Lagoon.

All guests must wear a mask when they are not in the pools and follow the social distancing symbols located on the ground.