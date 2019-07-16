Splash pad now open at Bayview Park

Kids throughout the West Bayfront had a chance to head out and have a cool time.

The City of Erie, along with Our West Bayfront, held a ribbon cutting at Bayview Park in order to showcase the new splash pad.

Kids of all ages now have a chance to run around and enjoy the various sprinklers, fountains, and of course water buckets.

“It is incredible. It makes me feel good. It warms my heart. I mean, there’s no park in the country, I think, that has as good of a view of the bay as ours. Also I’m very proud of the groups that came together to work on this,” said Mayor Joe Schember.

The new water area was funded by a Keystone Communities Grant, the money for the project was presented at the ribbon cutting by Representative Bob Merski’s Office.