(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A new house under construction in Chautauqua County caught fire on March 7.

The house was at the 3800 block of Cowing Road in the town of Busti, New York. The fire was reported at about 7:06 a.m.

Lakewood Fire and Busti Fire departments quickly extinguished the file with the help of Kiantone Fire and Sugargrove (Pennsylvania) Fire.

The fire ignited when about 20 rags covered in oil-based stain spontaneously combusted, according to the Chautauqua County Fire Investigation team. The fire grew and burned the entire upstairs before eventually causing damage to the first floor.

The investigation team ruled the fire as accidental, a report from the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office said.