On Monday, three fires all happened within a 10-hour span and in roughly the same part of the City of Erie.

Residents reacted to that string of fires in their neighborhood and showed their concern.

It was an unusual series of calls for the Erie Fire Department with three separate blazing fires in one small cluster of eastern Erie.

Thankfully, all involved are safe and accounted for, but community members are starting to wonder what’s happening.

“Realistically, there’s a lot of possibilities, but three fires in 10 hours? I don’t think you have to be an investigator to realize that’s a problem,” said Sean Fog, Erie resident.

“A lot of people are saying its arson because of the proximity of the three fires happening, like ‘boom boom boom’, you know what I mean?” said Kathy Bennett, Erie resident.

Fires can be caused by a plethora of things — like electrical failures, cooking catastrophes or really any minor accident with fire.

There has been no word on the cause for any of these incidents.

Investigators are now searching and warn against jumping to conclusions.

“They’re still investigating all of these fires and they might be looking into arson. We never rule out arson until we actually rule in something accidental so every fire we go to is suspicious until we figure out that it’s not and I don’t know that these here any of them were started by arson,” said Deputy Chief John Hermann, City of Erie Fire Department.

Neighbors say they’ll likely smell smoke in the air and throughout their homes for the next several days.

As the investigation continues, one thing is known — Monday morning was certainly unexpected for firefighters and the east side community.

