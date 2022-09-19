While the 2022 wedding season is coming to a close, next year’s wedding season is already booked up at some places.

Wedding season generally wraps up at the end of October before holiday party season begins.

The pandemic has forced brides to book their big day more than a year in advance, and for some two years in advance.

The owner of The Concourse at Union Station told us next year is already booked up for her venue, with some people already picking dates in 2024.

“People having to push back their weddings, people were still afraid that the pandemic was going to be going on. So they started booking for 2023 back in 2020 and 2021, because they’re like, ‘hopefully everything will be back to normal and we’ll be able to have a wedding.’ And the people who can’t have dates in ’23 are already looking into ’24,” said Brittany Pituch, owner, The Concourse at Union Station.

Pituch said with inflation affecting so much, she is seeing more brides doing their own decorations and flower arrangements.