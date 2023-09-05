The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture has received reports from the public that there have been sightings of the spotted lanternfly in Erie County.

That’s according to Shannon Powers, a representative from the department. However, they also say they have not confirmed or found any infestations in the county.

The closest confirmed infestation is in Mercer County.

Powers added that they have followed up on the public reports and found they are only isolated insects.

“The state and federal government has invested very heavily in not only the management work trying to control them and get rid of them but also understanding them. They’re particularly damaging to plants with woody vines like grapes and hops,” Powers continued.

She also said it’s important for the public to recognize what these insects look like and report them if they are seen.