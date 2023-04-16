While it’s the start of spring, it’s the end of a different kind of season at the Bayfront Convention Center.

Since November, organizers have been busy putting on expos and shows for the community to enjoy.

A long season of arts and craft shows at the Bayfront Convention Center is coming to a close for the time being.

The Spring Crafts and Gift Show made for the last show of its kind at the Bayfront until Erie Comic-Con in September.

“Now that this is our last year of the event for Erie Promotions, we produce eight different shows from the first quarter, and it has been really exciting to see that our crowds and interest in events has come back,” said Mark Concilla, owner and president of Erie Promotions and Expos.

Concilla said that they’re close to hitting pre-pandemic attendance numbers, an encouraging sign for things to come.

For now, guests got the chance to take a peek at the latest spring crafts, just in time for Mother’s Day.

Some of the hottest gifts this year are personalized, like the items omg specialties create for customers.

“Mother’s Day is a big thing for that,” said Sue Fischer of OMG Specialties.

The business specializes in scanning pictures and printing them on gifts like stone slabs, puzzles and clocks.

“There’s so many good things here today that you can just do. People are just enjoying themselves and spending money,” Fisher went on to say.

“It’s probably going to be one of the best yet, and that’s coming up here the first week of September. And then we’ll follow up in November with a holiday craft and gift festival, and then it starts all over again. Spring, auto show, and on from there,” Concilla explained.