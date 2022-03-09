The Spring Festival returns to Peek’n Peak this weekend.

The festival will run Friday, March 11 through Sunday, March 13, and will have an 80s theme. Guests are invited to take part in many family activities from a cardboard box derby to costume contests.

On Friday, there will be a throwback 80s party at 7:00 p.m. at the Retreat with a costume contest and drink specials. After the throwback party, there will be an after party at Bistro 210 from 9:30 p.m. to 1:30 a.m.

On Saturday, the cardboard box derby begins at 11:00 a.m. at the Tubing Hill. To register to take part click here.

After the cardboard box derby, another fan favorite returns. The Pond Skim Competition will take place at 2:00 p.m. Registration is open from 11:00 a.m. to noon in the Retreat Lobby.

From noon to 5:00 pm on Saturday there will be deck pirates at the Retreat and Main lodge with different outfit contests.

To round out the weekend on Sunday, the 2nd annual Hair of the Dog party kicks off at the Sports Bar with Bloody Mary’s. There will also be another Lodge Deck Beach Party with games and giveaways.

Live Music will be also be at the Sport’s Bar and Bistro 210 on Sunday.