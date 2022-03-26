Over 30 local vendors lined up on Chestnut Street on March 26 for the Spring Market.

The open house was hosted by Copper Carriage Antiques and Décor.

Chestnut Street was closed down so people could check out the antiques, vintage and handmade artisan.

The owner of Copper Carriage Antiques and Décor said that everyone is excited for the beginning of antique season and supporting local businesses.

“And we decided that we were going to shut down the street for this one and classic Erie weather, but I think everyone is enjoying themselves, and I think that the Erie people come out and support businesses. So it’s been a really great turnout,” said Stephanie Hunt, Owner of Copper Carriage Antiques and Décor.

The owner said that she plans to have a market event in the summer.