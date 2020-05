Not much is left of a Crawford County home after fire broke out last night.

Several crews were called to the area of the 26000 block of Spring Road in Springboro just

after 11:30 pm Monday night for reports of a structure fire.

Once on scene, firefighters were met with a home fully involved in flames. No one was inside the home at the time of the blaze and no injuries were reported.

A cause is still under investigation.