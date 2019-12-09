Springboro man showcases wood carving talent for the holiday season

If you’re getting holiday shopping done in the Edinboro area, check out the talents of one Springboro man.

Charlie Reynolds is displaying his woodworking crafts in Edinboro’s Lakeside Commons again this year. The hand-made crafts are set up right outside of his daughter’s store and includes a number of different pieces such as trucks and dollhouses.

What started out as a hobby for Reynolds turned into a family project as the family helps carve some of the figures. The display shows all of the woodwork done over time and will remain in the Commons until the new year.

“I think it’s been about four or five years getting it all the way up here. Every year I add a little bit more to it.” Reynolds said.

To watch the full Digital Exclusive of this story, you can click here