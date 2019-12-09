DIGITAL EXCLUSIVE: Springboro man showcases wood carving talent

1  of  2
If you’re out shopping in the Edinboro area, stop by Lakeside Commons to see a Springboro man showcase his talent.

Charlie Reynolds of Springboro spends his retired time practicing his hobby of carving wood to create toys. The creations range from trucks to doll houses. The rest of the family often joins in on the wood work too, as they help to carve some of the wooden figures.

Yearly, Reynolds puts up a display of the years hard work during the holiday season outside of his daughter’s business. This is a continued tradition over about five years now. The display will remain at the Lakeside Commons until the new year.

