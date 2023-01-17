A Springboro man and woman were taken into custody Monday night after a standoff with state police.

According to a police affidavit, both were arrested after state police tried to serve a warrant on Jason Csorba at 7462 Beaver Street in Springboro around 5 p.m.

Troopers were allegedly told by Carolyn Bayles that Csorba was not at the address after seeing him enter the home from a pole barn on the property.

Multiple state police vehicles responded, as well as the SWAT unit. Eventually, Csorba and Bayles surrendered to the police without incident.

Csorba faces multiple charges including flight to avoid apprehension. Bayles is being charged with hindering apprehension.

She is being held on a $20,000 bond, while Csorba is held on a $70,000 bond.