Springboro Secretary charged with stealing over $90,000 in township funds Video

Springboro residents say they want justice after their former secretary allegedly stole thousands of dollars; more than $90,000 to be exact.

That 90k was reportedly stolen during Michelle Phillips' run as Springboro Secretary. Phillips now faces 13 charges in connection to the theft.

According to officials, Phillips would use township money to pay for water bill payments and other non-work related payments like trips to the Erie casino.

Back in March of this year, the township hired HBK CPA's to investigate the township accounts and have since been working with Pennsylvania State Police. It was then revealed that funds were misused since 2014.

Phillips has since resigned from her position.

We spoke with Michelle Banks who filled in after Phillips resigned. "Everybody was shocked. I think they were shocked that it was uncovered. That's a lot of money. In just my opinion, somebody should have been looking at the books a little better. "

We did reach out to Phillips' father, Jim Glaspy, who was a council member at the time. He declined comment.

We also reached out to other council members about Phillips and they have yet to return our calls.