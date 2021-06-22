Springfield Township woman accused of stealing money from Pleasant Ridge Manor waives all charges against her to court

A Springfield Township woman accused of stealing money from Pleasant Ridge Manor has waived all charges against her to court.

54-year-old Brenda Jacobs is accused of stealing $176,000 from the Fairview Nursing Home.

Jacobs is facing charges of theft by deception and other felony crimes.

While working as a billing specialist at the county owned nursing home, Jacobs is accused of intercepting money transactions and pocketing cash deposits.

The defendant remains free on bond.

