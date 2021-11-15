Springfield Township woman to serve time in prison after stealing more than $170,000 from an Erie County nursing home

A Springfield Township woman will serve time in prison after stealing more than $170,000 from an Erie County nursing home.

55-year-old Brenda Jacobs is being charged with theft by deception after stealing $176,000 from Pleasant Ridge Manor.

While working as a billing specialist at the county owned nursing home, Jacobs was able to illegally transfer insurance reimbursements to her personal banking accounts.

According to Judge John Mead’s staff, Jacobs is sentenced to six to twenty three months in prison as well as five years of probation.

