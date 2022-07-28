One Erie hotel held a ribbon cutting ceremony to celebrate the completion of their renovations.

Springhill Suites Hotel on Interchange Road celebrated their completion of multi-million dollar renovations. All 117 rooms were completely redone, with all available to stay in.

The company Vision Hotels bought the building in 2019. However, there were delays in the process due to COVID-19.

They began renovations in November 2021 and completed everything in May 2022.

“I’ve been with this place six months after it opened and the new company that bought us, Vision Hotels, are wonderful and the whole staff is thrilled for the whole renovation,” said Kim Miller, Manager at Springhill Suites Hotel.

The staff said they are excited to welcome guests to a newer version of the hotel.